Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $126,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $671,833,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

