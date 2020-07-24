Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $125,000 in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 7.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 73.0% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 103,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 29.6% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth about $2,679,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750 over the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $384.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.94. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.62.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

