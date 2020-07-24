Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 2,965 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,174,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

