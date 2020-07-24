Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 85.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after buying an additional 2,570,853 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Macy’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,840,000 after buying an additional 319,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,823,000 after buying an additional 169,267 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

