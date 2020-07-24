Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires Shares of 1,630 Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after purchasing an additional 427,577 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,366,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,760,000 after purchasing an additional 122,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $131.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $135.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.