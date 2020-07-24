Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 109.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

