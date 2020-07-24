Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 747.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 74,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1,480.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 158,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.49. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -149.03 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSG. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.60.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.