Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.24, approximately 768,796 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 474,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $602.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
