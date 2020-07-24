Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.24, approximately 768,796 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 474,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Century Communities by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 45,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 49,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $602.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

