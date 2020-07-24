Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 200 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.16 per share, with a total value of $15,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 827,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,992,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.10. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

