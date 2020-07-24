Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.10.

Shares of CG opened at C$15.56 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -35.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$502.07 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$186,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,658.58. Also, Senior Officer John William Pearson sold 22,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$310,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,178. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $612,191.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

