Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,675 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 41.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Centene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Centene by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Centene by 48.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.