Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

