Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $100.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by analysts at Cowen from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

