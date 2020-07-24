Canaccord Genuity Raises Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Price Target to C$4.25

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$2.99 to C$3.17 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:PG opened at C$2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $602.73 million and a PE ratio of -17.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.74. Premier Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$30.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Gold Mines will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,055.90.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

