Canaccord Genuity Raises People (CVE:PEO) Price Target to C$11.50

People (CVE:PEO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of People from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins downgraded shares of People from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. People has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $646.00 million and a P/E ratio of -159.52.

People (CVE:PEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$58.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.70 million.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

