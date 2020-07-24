Canaccord Genuity Raises Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$70.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.86.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$65.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$744.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

