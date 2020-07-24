Canaccord Genuity Lowers Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$13.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.85.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$13.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$28.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$4,885,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,759,347.06. Also, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$581,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,617,572.80. Insiders sold a total of 516,600 shares of company stock worth $6,305,802 in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

