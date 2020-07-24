Canaccord Genuity Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday.
Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$68.10 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$70.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion and a PE ratio of 251.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,265,750.00.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
