Canaccord Genuity Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$68.10 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$70.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion and a PE ratio of 251.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$342.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$352.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.520492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,265,750.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.