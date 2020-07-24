Canaccord Genuity Boosts Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Price Target to C$17.50

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Teranga Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.25 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.63.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

Shares of Teranga Gold stock opened at C$14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.16. Teranga Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.86 and a 1-year high of C$14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -109.30.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$180.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Teranga Gold will post 0.9012613 earnings per share for the current year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.