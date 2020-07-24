Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $157.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6,882.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 87,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $11,220,120.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,587.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $201,627.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at $354,048.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,832 shares of company stock valued at $18,064,270. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

