Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

