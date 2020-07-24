Cal-Maine Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,317 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 381% compared to the average volume of 482 call options.

CALM stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 118.73 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $41,634.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

