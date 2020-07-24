Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $17.50 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,077 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.9% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 39,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 128,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.