Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Cormark cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.87 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Shares of HBM opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $898.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 41,784,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $18,405,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $17,642,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

