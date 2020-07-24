Brokers Offer Predictions for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Silgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $37.99 on Friday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silgan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $84,315.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731 in the last ninety days. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

