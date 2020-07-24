Brokers Offer Predictions for Scientific Games Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Scientific Games in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the technology company will earn ($2.00) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.09). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 2,681,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $10,602,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 347,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 303,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $3,697,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

