Brokers Offer Predictions for Alamos Gold Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$237.48 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of AGI opened at C$14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.73. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$15.25.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.18, for a total value of C$111,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,845,922.76. Also, insider Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$903,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,136 shares in the company, valued at C$266,738.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,434 shares of company stock worth $3,073,221.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

