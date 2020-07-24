Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stoneridge, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 177.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 36.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

