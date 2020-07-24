Brokers Issue Forecasts for Realty Income Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.47.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of O stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 24.2% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.