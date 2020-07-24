Brokers Issue Forecasts for ProAssurance Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.45). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRA. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

PRA stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $835.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.24.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

