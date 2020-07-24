Brokers Issue Forecasts for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OHI. Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 151,613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 600.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 150,814 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

