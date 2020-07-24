Brokerages Set Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Target Price at $50.29

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.