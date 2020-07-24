Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $2.31 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. SYNNEX posted earnings of $3.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

SNX stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $63,823.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,112 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

