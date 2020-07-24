Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Britvic from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Britvic to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 830 ($10.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.08) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.48) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 857.27 ($10.55).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic stock opened at GBX 794 ($9.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 779.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 791.30. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,079 ($13.28). The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £79,329.60 ($97,624.42).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.