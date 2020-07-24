Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $822.00 at Guggenheim

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $609.00 to $822.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.43.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $659.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.95. Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $697.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $2.62. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total transaction of $632,716.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,701 shares of company stock valued at $38,810,112 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,048.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $12,993,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $248,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

