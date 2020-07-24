Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $505.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.21.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $659.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.95. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $697.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $2.62. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.13, for a total value of $4,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,701 shares of company stock valued at $38,810,112. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

