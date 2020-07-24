BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $41.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 615.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

