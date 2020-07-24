Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$32.50 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.67.

BLX stock opened at C$34.71 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$17.91 and a 1 year high of C$36.48. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

