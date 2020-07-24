Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

NYSE BA opened at $176.45 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.51. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

