Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.05.

Shares of BX opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

