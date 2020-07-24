Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 29th (NASDAQ:REYN)

Black Diamond Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:REYN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 29th. Black Diamond Therapeutics had issued 47,170,000 shares in its public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $1,226,420,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the end of Black Diamond Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

REYN opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.71.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

