BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.81. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BJRI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.