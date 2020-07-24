Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $34.00-36.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.8-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.90 billion.Biogen also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 34.00-36.00 EPS.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.62 and its 200-day moving average is $299.34. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.
