Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $34.00-36.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.8-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.90 billion.Biogen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 34.00-36.00 EPS.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.62 and its 200-day moving average is $299.34. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $303.75.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.