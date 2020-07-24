Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $16,047,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $278.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.34. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.