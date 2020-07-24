Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 6,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $518,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BILL opened at $83.30 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 172,630 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

