Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BILI. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bilibili by 1,359.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 413,170 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.