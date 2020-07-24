BidaskClub Upgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to “Strong-Buy”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TTEC has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $18,687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $10,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.