BidaskClub Upgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to “Buy”

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,048,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,515,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Stericycle by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stericycle by 27.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.