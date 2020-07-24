BidaskClub Downgrades Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) to Sell

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Yintech Investment in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YIN opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. Yintech Investment has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.70 million, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.06.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Yintech Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Yintech Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

