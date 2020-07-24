BidaskClub Downgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Sell

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Cfra dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Shares of WDC opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 210.7% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.3% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 97,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Western Digital by 32.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 48.7% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

